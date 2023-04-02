SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (1-1) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-1)

Game 3 | Home Game 3 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, April 2, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Bowden Francis (No Record) vs RHP Mitch Spence (No Record)

SNELTEN STRONG- D.J. Snelten took the mound in a professional regular season game for the first time since 2018. He was drafted in the 9th round in 2013 by the San Francisco Giants. Snelten made his Major League debut on April 28, 2018 and went on to pitch just 4.1 innings in four appearances.He was signed by the Yankees in August of 2022 after playing in multiple organizations including independent ball. Last night manager Shelley Duncan needed him in a tight situation. He was called upon in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. After falling behind in the count, he unleashed a heater to strike out Blue Jays prospect Cameron Eden to end the frame. Snelten is one of just four southpaws on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff.

BOOSTED BY BAUERS - Jake Bauers showed off his power on Opening Night with two homers in consecutive at-bats to provide the team's only offense. This is the first time in his career that he has had two long balls in one contest. The last time a RailRider hit two home runs in a game was on September 11, 2022 at Durham by Chris Owings. On Saturday, he doubled to record his third extra base hit of the season. Bauers drove in a run with that hit, totaling a team leading three runs batted in.

BEHIND THE PLATE - Rodolfo Duran, Mickey Gasper, and Jose Godoy open the season as new manager Shelley Duncan's options behind the plate. Godoy has big league time with both Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Duran and Gasper are set to make their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debuts. Gasper is one of just five players on the roster drafted by the New York Yankees.

SCRANTON SPEED - In two games the RailRiders have already stolen three bases. On Friday night Oswald Peraza took off to steal the first base of the season. Last night he and Elijah Dunham combined for an elite double steal. However, on his third attempt Peraza was picked off and caught stealing on first base by Zach Thompson.

RAINY RAILRIDERS -The RailRiders have played two games at PNC Field and have had two rain delays this season. The first coming pregame on Opening Night with a 39-minute delay prior to first pitch. The game moved quickly after that wrapping up the full contest in two hours and twenty minutes. Saturday afternoon the game began on time with beautiful sunny skies. Around the fourth inning rain started to come down and by half way through the sixth the staff sprinted out to pull the tarp. After an hour and forty-one minutes, the storm receded and the umpires elected to continue the contest. Actual playing time only totaled two hours and thirty-two minutes. The forcast for today's contest looks like clear skies and no chance of precipitation, albeit very cold.

BULLPEN MAGIC - The bullpen has kept it strong in the two opening games at PNC Field. With eight relievers having having twelve innings of work allowing just seven hits and no earned runs. Only two walks have been issued with 17 total strikeouts. The bullpen has kept the opposition to a .167 batting average while taking one win and one save.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18). Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle, (#29) will both be essential parts of the pitching staff. Peraza made his big-league debut at the end of last season and even aided the Yankees in their postseason race.

