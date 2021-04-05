Swamp Shop Opens for Walk-In Business

April 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Swamp Shop at Fifth Third Field opens for walk-in business beginning on Tuesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Come on in and shop for your favorite Mud Hens, Walleye, and 419 fanwear. Masks must be worn at all times when shopping inside the store.

Hours:

- Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Sunday/Monday: CLOSED

On Sunday game days, the store will open two hours prior to the game and close at the end of the game.

You can also shop online at: swampshop.milbstore.com.

