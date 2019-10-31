Swamp Shop Launches New E-Commerce Site

October 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH-- Mud Hens and Walleye fans can expect a new shopping experience the next time they go online to buy fanwear at the Swamp Shop. The redesigned website went live on Wednesday with a fresh new look and improved functionality.

"We are extremely excited to launch our new e-commerce store," said Director of Merchandising and Licensing Craig Katz. "The new platform gives us the flexibility to showcase our fanwear in a way that makes shopping easier and more fun for our fans."

The new e-commerce site is fully responsive and includes an updated mobile friendly platform designed specifically for smartphones, complete with payment options for Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal.

Visit MudHens.com/swampshop or ToledoWalleye.com/swampshop to shop online. Share your favorite fanwear item on Instagram @SwampShop.

