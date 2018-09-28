Swamp Rabbits Release Training Camp Schedule
September 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are set to open Training Camp, which begins on Sunday, September 30, ahead of the 2018-19 regular season. Please note that the schedule is subject to change.
The Swamp Rabbits, led by first-year head coach Kevin Kerr, and assistant coach Kahlil Thomas, will take part in multiple practices, scrimmages, and two preseason games, and will eventually whittle the roster down to 23 ahead of Opening Night on October 12 against the Toledo Walleye.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
Monday, October 1, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Team Blue vs. Team Orange scrimmage - 9:00 a.m. Practice sessions - 10:10 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Team Blue vs. Team Orange scrimmage - 9:00 a.m. Practice sessions - 10:10 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Team Orange Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Team Blue Practice - 10:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Thursday, October 4, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Game Group skate - 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Non-Game Group skate - 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Friday, October 5, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Game Group skate - 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Non-Game Group skate - 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Monday, October 8, 2018 (The Pavilion) OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (The Pavilion) OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Practice - 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Practice - 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 11, 2018 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) Practice - 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Specific details pertaining to practice times during the second week of training camp will be updated.
