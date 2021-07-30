Swamp Rabbits Release 2021-22 Promotions Schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud affiliate of the Florida Panthers and the Charlotte Checkers, announced the team's promotions schedule ahead of the 2021-22 season presented by Bon Secours.

The schedule sees the Swamp Rabbits hosting 14 primary promotions which kicks off with the team's Opening Night on Friday, October 29 as the Jacksonville Icemen travel to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

New to the schedule for the 2021-22 season is the introduction of Waggin' Wednesdays presented by Noble Dog Hotel, a recurring promotion that welcomes fans of the two and four-legged variety to take in a Swamp Rabbits game.

On Friday, November 19, the Swamp Rabbit take on the South Carolina Stingrays in a battle that will be out of this world on the team's first ever Space Jam Night. The Swamp Rabbits will don specialty Space Jam jerseys, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the original Warner Bros. Property film.

Christmas comes early as the team celebrates the season with a Greenville twist on an old favorite with the Bunny Toss during the Hockey Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 18. At the first Swamp Rabbits goal, fans are encouraged to rain down a fluffy storm of stuffed animals onto the ice.

The Swamp Rabbits welcome 2022 with a number of marquee events, including Military Appreciation Night (Saturday, January 29), Stick it to Cancer Night (Saturday, February 19), and First Responder's Night (Friday, April 8).

For a complete list of the 2021-22 promotional dates, see below. Special Offerings for each promotional night coming soon!

Full Promotions Schedule:

October -

29th (7:05 pm) | Opening Night presented by Bon Secours

November -

13th (7:05 pm) | Wizard's Night

19th (7:05 pm) | Space Jam Night

December -

18th (7:05 pm) | Hockey Holiday Spectacular/Bunny Toss

January -

15th (7:05 pm) | Racing Night

29th (7:05 pm) | Military Appreciation Night

30th (3:05 pm) | Pirates & Princesses Day

February -

5th (7:05 pm) | Outdoors Night

9th (7:05 pm) | Star Wars Night ft. Stomper's Birthday

19th (7:05 pm) | Stick it to Cancer Night

April -

1st (7:05 pm) | Margaritaville Night

2nd (7:05 pm) | Marvel Night

8th (7:05 pm) | First Responder's Night

15th (7:05 pm) | Fan Appreciation Night

Waggin' Wednesdays presented by Noble Dog Hotel

Wednesday, December 8 VS Orlando (7:05 pm)

Wednesday, February 9 VS Norfolk (7:05 pm)

Wednesday, February 23 VS South Carolina (7:05 pm)

Wednesday, March 9 VS Norfolk (7:05 pm)

Wednesday, March 23 VS Tois-Rivières (7:05 pm)

Wednesday, March 30 VS South Carolina (7:05 pm)

