Swamp Rabbits Release 2020 Protected List

June 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, led by head coach and director of hockey operations, Kevin Kerr, have released the 2020 Protected List. The following 24 players have been protected by the club in the first milestone date of the offseason.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) which state that all teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

