Swamp Rabbits Release 2020-21 Home Schedule

April 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The journey for the Kelly Cup begins at home against the Toledo Walleye, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have unveiled the home schedule for the 2020-21 season. It will mark the second time in three seasons that the season will begin against the Walleye. All dates are subject to change at this point.

The full schedule and promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

The Swamp Rabbits enter the 2020-21 season with unfinished business on the mind after the conclusion of the shortened 2019-20 campaign. The team finished in third place in the South Division, en route to a chance to compete for the Kelly Cup championship.

The usual suspects will be coming to town, including South Division companions like the South Carolina Stingrays, the Florida Everblades, the Atlanta Gladiators, the Norfolk Admirals, the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears. However, one team will be making an appearance at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first time ever- the Rapid City Rush.

Other out-of-conference foes include the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Wheeling Nailers, and the aforementioned Walleye. Greenville posted a record of 25-23-5 against division foes in the 2019-20 season. They also posted a 17-11-2 record at home, with a crucial home stretch looming that was ultimately canceled.

Nine of the team's 36 home games will be played in the month of January, all against South Division opponents.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now! Get yours for as low as $12.50 per game, and you can find more information here.

HOME GAMES BY OPPONENT

South Carolina Stingrays - 6

Florida Everblades - 6

Atlanta Gladiators - 5

Norfolk Admirals - 5

Jacksonville Icemen - 4

Orlando Solar Bears - 4

Wheeling Nailers - 3

Rapid City Rush - 1

Toledo Walleye - 1

Cincinnati Cyclones - 1

#RABBITSRISING#

SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Support the Swamp Rabbits and get the best price on tickets for the 2020-21 season. Take part in team events and get some sweet benefits, starting at just $450 per seat, or just $12.50 per game.

GEAR UP!

Check out the brand-new "Greenville Strong" and "Our State" t-shirts, with proceeds going to the ECHL's COVID-19 Relief Fund, or the GGHA, depending on the shirt design. Head to the Hop Shop online today and give 'em a look.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.