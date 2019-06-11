Swamp Rabbits Release 2019-2020 Home Opener

June 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will embark on the journey for the Kelly Cup and celebrate Opening Night of the organization's 10th Anniversary Season on Friday, October 18, and host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m., and will host 35 other games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the 2019-20 season, to be announced at a later date.

The Swamp Rabbits will look to make a return to the Kelly Cup Playoff dance for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and it all begins with a celebration of Swamp Rabbits hockey at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where last season, the team welcomed an organization-record 10,037 fans on October 12, 2018. "We can't wait for Swamp Rabbits hockey to return in October and make this year's celebration even bigger and better," said Swamp Rabbits President and CEO, Steve Donner. "As a team, we want to make sure Opening Night is a landmark night in our season to set the tone for a successful year. We are hoping to take this year's night to even higher heights."

The team will look to take momentum from a strong latter half of the 2018-19 season into 2019-20 against a Jacksonville club that finished fourth in the South Division last season with a 36-32-4 record, good for 76 points. The Icemen were dispatched by the Florida Everblades in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Head coach Kevin Kerr returns for his second season behind the bench and will bring a renewed intensity and fire to a scrappy club that will come back improved and ready to make the run, starting in October. Alongside Kerr, Kahlil Thomas will return as the team's assistant coach.

Individual tickets for Opening Night will go on sale at a later date, but Full and Half Season Ticket plans are on sale now! Find more information at SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.