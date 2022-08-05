Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Bobby Russell

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Bobby Russell ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Russell, 22, re-signs with Greenville after a 2021-22 season that saw the then-rookie post 14 points (5g, 9a) over a 43-game span. The Langley, BC native added an additional four points (1g, 3a) in four games of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Along with his showings in the ECHL, Russell earned a pair of call-ups to the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign and the Charlotte Checkers. In his 10 appearances at the between on Ontario and Charlotte, Russell recorded an assist in his AHL debut with the Reign on December 1, 2021.

Over the final 16 games of the Swamp Rabbits' season, Russell saw his most offensive production, recording nine points (3g, 6a) during those games.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

