Swamp Rabbits Promote Tim Vieira to President
August 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Tim Vieira has been promoted to President of the organization after previously holding the position of Executive Vice President. The announcement was made by President of Spire Holdings Todd Mackin.
Vieira, who enters his fourth season with the club, will oversee the business operations of the Swamp Rabbits alongside Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord who presides over the club's hockey operations.
"This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am grateful for the support and trust Todd Mackin and Spire Sports leadership has placed in me to continue to grow with the Swamp Rabbits organization," said Vieira. "Greenville has embraced our group since entering the market, and has proven to be a thriving community, that we take great pride in calling home"
Vieira was recognized by the ECHL as a finalist for the league's Sales Professional of the Year at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas.
"We are incredibly proud of Tim for his leadership and skills that have helped make the Swamp Rabbits what they are today," said Mackin. "The relationships that Tim continues to build within the community and the vision for the direction of the organization have proven invaluable assets to achieving the Swamp Rabbits' goals.
Prior to joining Greenville in 2020, Vieira worked in the front offices of the Iowa Wild (AHL) and the Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL).
The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
