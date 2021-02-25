Swamp Rabbits Emerge Victorious Behind Bednard's Big Night
February 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their first ever meeting against the Allen Americans by a 4-1 margin on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Bits improved to 3-0-0-0 on Thursday's, and Ryan Bednard stopped 42 of 43 shots in net.
In the first period, Greenville grabbed an early advantage at 5:14 of the opening frame. Matt Bradley jammed home the rebound of a Patrick Bajkov drive to the net to put the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0. Shots after the opening period were 13-5 in favor of the Americans.
In the middle frame, Allen equalized the contest at 6:09 courtesy of Corey Mackin's 11th goal of the campaign. Samuel Laberge won a puck battle along the end wall and centered a pass into Mackin's wheelhouse between the faceoff circles.
The Swamp Rabbits regained the upper hand on the power play from Greg Meireles at 15:37. Meireles went coast to coast and fired a shot over the glove of Americans netminder Justin Kapelmaster. Greenville finished the night 1-for-5 on the man-advantage and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Greenville extended the margin with a third period shorthanded tally from Joey Haddad. Haddad put away a lively rebound off the end wall into Kapelmaster's vacant cage to give the Swamp Rabbits a 3-1 lead.
Allen pulled Kapelmaster for the 6-on-5 advantage in the final minutes, and Jake Massie converted at 19:41 to finalize the 4-1 scoring line. Samuel Jardine finished with two helpers on the night and Bednard set a new career-high with 42 saves.
The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game set with Allen tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2021
- Swamp Rabbits Emerge Victorious Behind Bednard's Big Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville Wins Special Teams Battle - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Sissons Assigned to Florida - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Roster Moves Continue for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Greenville - Allen Americans
- SC Unveils 2021 Promotional Schedule Additions - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Partner with MDA for First Responders Weekend - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.