Swamp Rabbits, Checkers Announce Multiple Roster Moves

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forwards Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick have been recalled to the Charlotte Checkers ahead of the American Hockey League Playoffs.

Nachbaur, 22, returns to the Checkers after completing his first ECHL season with the Swamp Rabbits, where he totaled 15 points (10g, 5a) in 24 regular season games. The Cross Lake, MB native appeared in all six of the Swamp Rabbits' first round playoff series against the Florida Everblades, post an assist in the series. Nachbaur appeared in six games for the Checkers during the regular season.

Zimmer, 24, exceeded his 34-point performance from the 2020-21 season in Greenville by posting 40 points (19g, 21a) in 48 games this season. During the regular season, Zimmer earned multiple chances in the AHL, posting a pair of assists in 14 games with the Checkers. The second-year Swamp Rabbit recorded three assists in six postseason games this spring.

Fitzpatrick, 24, was signed to an NHL contract by the Florida Panthers on January 14, 2022 and spent time as a member of the NHL team's taxi squad before returning to both Charlotte and Greenville. In one game for the Checkers, Fitzpatrick went 1-0, stopping 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In Greenville, Fitzpatrick went 9-11-2 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save-percentage.

The trio will join the Checkers side that is currently waiting for their playoffs to begin, having earned a first round bye through the regular season. The team's opponent is yet to be determined.

