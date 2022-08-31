Swamp Rabbits Bring Back Frank Hora to Blue Line

August 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed experienced defenseman Frank Hora to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Hora, 26, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after beginning the 2021-22 season with Greenville and the Charlotte Checkers before finishing the season on a AHL contract with the Syracuse Crunch. Having made 71 appearances for the Swamp Rabbits during the 2020-21 season, the Cheektowaga, NY native played in just eight games for Greenville and posted five points (1g, 4a) during the 2021-22 campaign.

The blue-liner made a pair of appearances with Charlotte before signing with Syracuse for a 42-game showing where he recorded seven assists.

Prior to his arrival in Greenville, Hora recorded 12 games in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms between the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.

In his ECHL career, the veteran defenseman has played in 271 games between the Reading Royals, Cincinnati Cyclones, and the Swamp Rabbits and has totaled 74 points (14g, 60a) over that span.

Before beginning his professional career, Hora captained the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers during the 2016-17 season, capping a four-season tenure with the junior club.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.