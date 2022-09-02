Swamp Rabbits Add Max Martin to Defense

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed defenseman Max Martin to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Martin, 23, joins the Swamp Rabbits after splitting the 2021-22 season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and the AHL's Texas Stars. With Idaho, the Winnipeg, MB native made 18 appearances and posted 10 assists for the Mountain Division club. In the AHL, Martin dressed for 13 games with the Stars, posting a pair of assists in those games.

Now entering his third pro season, the 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman made his professional debut on March 16, 2021 with Texas and played an addition eight games for the Austin, Texas based club. Along with a pair of assists for the Stars, Martin recorded his first professional goal in a multi-point performance on May 6, 2021 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Prior to turning pro, Martin spent five seasons in the WHL, concluding his junior career with the Kamloops Blazers during the 2019-20 season. In his final campaign, he recorded 58 points (14g, 44a) from the blue line and finished as the leading scorer among Blazers defensemen. Prior to being traded to Kamloops in October of 2019, Martin captured a WHL championship with the Prince Albert Raiders, alongside Ontario Reign prospect Justin Nachbaur, during the 2018-19 season.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

