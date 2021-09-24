Swamp Rabbits Add Fortier to Offense for 21-22

September 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced forward Maxime Fortier signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Fortier, a Montreal, QC native, returns to North America after spending the 2020-21 season in Europe with the Bratislava Capitals in Slovakia and most recently with the Manchester Storm in England. Between the two teams, Fortier totaled 34 points and 19 goals during his split tenure.

"Maxime is a highly-skilled forward who has had three solid seasons of pro experience," said Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He is a right-shot forward who uses his speed to create offense and has the ability to put the puck in the net. Fortier is a great teammate, and I have really enjoyed getting to know him during the recruiting process. I can tell he will fit into our culture very well."

The former captain of the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), Fortier has earned North American professional experience, playing 42 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL and 48 games in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters.

