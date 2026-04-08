Sveindís Jónsdóttir Has Ice in Her Veins.

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Sveindís Jónsdóttir has ice in her veins.

The Icelandic forward has 5 goal contributions to kickoff 2026 and she isn't slowing down.

Primed for Takeoff // @Delta

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