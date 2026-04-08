Sveindís Jónsdóttir Has Ice in Her Veins.
Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Sveindís Jónsdóttir has ice in her veins.
The Icelandic forward has 5 goal contributions to kickoff 2026 and she isn't slowing down.
Primed for Takeoff // @Delta
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