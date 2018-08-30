Suwinski Extends Hot Streak, But TinCaps Fall

August 30, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Left fielder Jack Suwinski and designated hitter Nick Feight each reached base three times, but the TinCaps fell, 12-4, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. Despite the loss, Fort Wayne is still in position for the Midwest League Eastern Division's second half wild card with four regular season games remaining.

The TinCaps (31-34, 63-71) currently have the same record as the West Michigan Whitecaps, but as of now own a head-to-head tiebreaker against them (9-7 head-to-head record so far this year). Fort Wayne and West Michigan have a three-game series to end the regular season, Saturday through Monday, in Comstock Park. Click here for the latest MWL Standings.

A crowd of 8,321 filled Parkview Field on Thursday for the ballpark's 17th sellout of the season.

Lake County (27-38, 56-79) struck in the top of the second inning when Elvis Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jesse Berardi from third and give the Captains a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne responded in the bottom of the third. Suwinski extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 12 games with an RBI single to left to plate right fielder Aldemar Burgos from third and tie the game at 1-1.

The Captains pulled away in the top of the fourth. After an RBI double gave Lake County a 2-1 advantage, Will Benson powered his third grand slam of the year to right field to send the Captains in front, 6-1.

The TinCaps rallied in the bottom of the frame. Two bases loaded walks and a sacrifice fly gave Fort Wayne three runs to cut the Lake County lead down to 6-4.

In the top of the sixth, the Captains continued to add on. With two outs in the inning, three consecutive RBI singles gave Lake County a 9-4 edge.

Lake County capped off the night with a run in the seventh and two more in the ninth to pull away with the 12-4 win.

In the setback, the 18-year-old left-hander Joey Cantillo (pronounced can-till-OH) made his Midwest League debut. The Kailua, Hawaii, native tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowed four hits, was charged with four runs (two at the time he exited), three walks, and struck out five. Offensively, Feight finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored.

Next Game

Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mason Thompson

- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Nick Gallagher

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPNFortWayne.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.