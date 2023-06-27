Sutter Health Park Hosts 10th Annual Fourth on the Field

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calf. - The Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park are proud to host their 10th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity and Comcast Business, celebrating Independence Day with the greatest fireworks show in Sacramento.

This West Sacramento staple event comes on the heels of a week of baseball at Sutter Health Park, as the River Cats host the division rival Reno Aces beginning on June 28. In addition to traditional fireworks displays after Friday and Saturday home games, there will be a special Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza after the series finale on July 3, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Though the team is on the road for the holiday, Sutter Health Park is still the place to be as the home of the River Cats hosts the 10th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity and Comcast Business. There is something for everyone at this family-friendly event, with this year's edition featuring numerous food offerings, live music by One Sharp Mind, and various vendors for all ages.

In addition to the concession's offerings from Sutter Health Park, get your grub on at one of the 23 different food trucks lined along the warning track, including Cousins Maine Lobster, Drewski's, and The Lumpia Truck. Spend your time playing games throughout the concourse and on the field, or have the kids cool off with the splash pad at Down on the Farm while those 21 and over refresh with a drink at one of two 21+ bar areas (club level ticket required).

As always, the grand finale to such a magical night is the greatest fireworks show in Sacramento, which begins at 9:30 and will be accompanied by music played throughout the ballpark.

Tickets are available for purchase right now at SutterHealthPark.com or by following this link, with general admission beginning at $14. Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance, as ticket prices will increase on the day of the event. Gates for the event open at 6 p.m.

For more information about Fourth on the Field, or for the River Cats' schedule, head to rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or email tickets@rivercats.com.

