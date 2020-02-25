Sussex County Miners Reveal Job Fair Dates

Augusta, NJ - The 2019 Can-Am League Regular Season Champion Sussex County Miners are announcing that there will be two job fairs this spring. Taking place at Skylands Stadium on March 27-28 and April 10-11, the Miners are looking for passionate and talented candidates to fill numerous seasonal positions and internships.

"Our job fairs are one of my most favorite events of the year because this is where it all begins. This is when we lay the foundation to building the all-star atmosphere our fans have come to love and frankly, expect," Sussex County Miners General Manager Justin Ferrarella said. "We look for people who not only share our love of baseball but who also share our passion to foster a family-like atmosphere for everybody in our community. This spirit also goes into our internships where we aren't happy unless our interns are having fun and receiving authentic, career-building experience."

Both job fairs will be held at Skylands Stadium. The first fair will happen on Friday, March 27 from 5 pm-8 pm and Saturday, March 28 from 10 am-2 pm. The second will take place on Friday, April 10 from 5 pm-8 pm and Saturday, April 11 from 10 am-2 pm. The Miners are looking to fill numerous positions in the following divisions:

Skylands Stadium:

Concessions staff

Beer tenders

Cooks

Box office cashiers

Ushers

EMTs

Security personnel

Event staff

Maintenance Staff

Sussex County Miners:

Internships (e.g broadcasting & media relations, game day operations, promotions, sales & sponsorships)

Game day staff

Clubhouse attendants

Grounds crew

On-field emcee

Retail staff

Camera operators

Video technicians

Details on all the aforementioned positions can be found at https://www.teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/frontierleague/sussex-county-miners. All candidates must be 18 or older to apply.

