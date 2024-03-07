Sussex County Miners Announce Open Tryout

Calling all aspiring baseball players! The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to announce an Open Tryout session on Friday, April 26, 2024. This event presents a golden opportunity for passionate ballplayers to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot on the team.

DETAILS:

Recommended Experience Level: Collegiate, Indy/Pro Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, New Jersey, 07822

Registration for the tryout is set at $100 per player, Once tryout ticket is purchased a member from our front office will reach out to you for more information.

Don't miss your shot at fulfilling your baseball dreams with the Sussex County Miners. Mark your calendars and make sure to be at Skylands Stadium on April 26th at 5:00 pm!

For more information and to register, please visit https://vivenu.com/event/open-tryout-sussex-county-miners-96kzjl or contact alex@scminers.com.

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

