Surveying the Field: New Larks Join the Flock

March 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Larks will welcome three new studs to the roster in 2022, including returner from 2021, Khalid Collymore. With the help of Frontier Precision, the Larks surveyed the field to find these new additions to the Flock! Learn more about them:

Bradlee Preap brings defensive excellence behind the plate as well as a nice bat to the lineup. At his previous school Ohlone College, Bradlee hit .462 with 10 RBIs and even tacked on 3 stolen bases. One thing you can look for with Bradlee this summer is his huge smile around the ballpark. As of March 14, Bradlee is hitting .220 with 5 RBIs and 11 hits for 5-10 Radford Highlanders.

Joseph Kalafut played for the Madison Mallards (Great Lakes) in 2021 and for the Kalamazoo Growlers (Great Lakes) in 2020. The 6'3â³ lefty splits time between first base, the outfield, and as a pitcher, and in 2021, he led his collegiate team with a .382 batting average with 55 hits and 13 doubles. Joey is also a member of the Polish National Team and has traveled with the team to many countries across Europe. As of March 14, Joey is hitting a blistering .462 with 12 hits in 6 games and 6 RBIs for the 3-4 Edgewood College Eagles.

Khalid Collymore is returning for his second season as a Lark. Originally, Khalid was going to play for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2021 but came to Bismarck after the Canadian borders were closed. Last season, Khalid hit .266 in 40 games and had 12 stolen bases. You may remember him best from his walk-off single against the Duluth Huskies last season. As of March 14, Khalid has hit a power surge with 3 HRs, hitting .367 in 9 games for the 16-5 Montevallo Falcons.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 14, 2022

Surveying the Field: New Larks Join the Flock - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.