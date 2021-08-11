Surging Rainiers Finish 9-3 Road Trip with 8-7 Win at Reno on Tuesday

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (48-36) closed their road trip at 9-3 and took five of six from the first place Reno Aces (49-35), pulling within one game of the Aces in the West Division standings. That deficit was six games when the trip began on July 29, and five games when the series began in Reno on August 5. Tuesday night's 8-7 victory was a back and forth affair, typical of the majority of games over the last week.

Seth Beer (3-for-5) opened the scoring for Reno with a solo homer in the first inning. In the visiting third, Reno starter Riley Smith, recently optioned by Arizona, balked in a run with the bases loaded. Wyatt Mathisen trotted home after a leadoff walk.

Jose Godoy broke the tie with his third homer of the series in the fourth. The two-run line drive to right field came after a Jose Marmolejos leadoff single, and the score was 3-1 Tacoma. The Aces re-tied it in the home fourth however; Beer led off with a double, and scored on a Henry Ramos double. Ramos then scored on a Jake McCarthy (3-for-5) triple.

Tacoma regained the lead in the sixth inning when Jack Reinheimer - extending his hit streak to 10 games - doubled home Jantzen Witte after a one-out walk. Donovan Walton (3-for4) immediately followed with a double to plate Reinheimer, and the Rainiers led 5-3.

In what was hardly the first see-saw game during this six-game series, McCarthy put the Aces back in front with a three-run homer in the sixth.

Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, the pendulum swung back Tacoma's way, as Brian O'Keefe (3-for-5) led off with a double and scored on Godoy's third RBI of the night to tie the game a second time. But in the bottom of the seventh, McCarthy drove in his fifth run of the game, on a bases-loaded infield single. The Rainiers escaped further damage, but Reno re-took the lead 7-6. Moments later in the eighth, it was tied again when Walton slammed a solo shot off the right field foul pole. An inning later, an O'Keefe solo shot to center put Tacoma in front once again, 8-7.

In the tightest of save situations, Jimmy Yacobonis worked around a leadoff walk and saved it for Tacoma, with a game-ending double play.

The Rainiers will next be in action on Thursday following Wednesday's off day, opening a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics). RHP Ryan Weber is Tacoma's scheduled starter, opposite Major League veteran RHP Homer Bailey for Vegas. First pitch will be 7:05 PT.

