Surging Giants Rout Modesto, 14-3

July 17, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants posted their four consecutive blowout win over the Modesto Nuts this week with a 14-3 triumph on Friday night at John Thurman Field. The Giants raced out to an early lead after a nine-run top of the second inning and finished the contest with a season-high 21 hits. San Jose (41-23) has now outscored the Nuts by a whopping 46-9 margin in the first four games of the series.

The Giants sent 15 batters to the plate during their second-inning rally with seven of the nine runs scoring after their were two outs. Jairo Pomares began the frame with a single and immediately scored when the next batter, Alex Canario, belted a double to deep left center field. Abdiel Layer was up next and he lined a single into left plating Canario for a 2-0 advantage. Layer then stole second before Rodolfo Bone struck out. Jimmy Glowenke's groundout then advanced the runner to third with Layer eventually scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. The next nine San Jose batters then reached base safely with two outs. Luis Toribio drew a walk before Luis Matos singled. Casey Schmitt then stepped to the plate and hammered a double to deep center plating Toribio with the fourth run of the inning. Marco Luciano followed with a single into left to score both Matos and Schmitt stretching the lead to 6-0. After Pomares singled, Canario produced his second RBI hit of the inning as he singled home Luciano to make it 7-0. Layer followed with his own RBI single and after Bone reached on an infield single to load the bases, Glowenke worked a walk to force home the ninth and final run of the inning.

The Giants reached double-digits in the run column for the third straight night after scoring twice in the top of the fourth. Layer led off with a double before a Bone single put two runners on base with none out. Bone later stole second and then Matos delivered a two-out, two-RBI single pushing the lead to 11-0.

The San Jose advantage grew to 12-0 in the top of the sixth as Bone singled, Glowenke reached on an error and Toribio singled to load the bases with one out. Matos then picked-up another RBI with a groundout as Bone came home.

Bone then capped the Giants scoring for the night with his first home run of the season - an opposite field two-run shot down the right field line in the top of the eighth to make it 14-0.

Wil Jensen (4-0) earned the win on the mound after tossing five scoreless innings to start the game with only two hits allowed. Jensen walked none and struck out six during his 67-pitch outing. He lowered his season ERA to a league-best 2.54.

Randy Rodriguez (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 SO), Haydn King (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO) and Brooks Crawford (1/3 IP, 1 H) all saw action out of the San Jose bullpen on Friday. Modesto scored once in the bottom of the eighth before a two-run ninth inning rally to bring the final margin to 14-3.

Layer (4-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) and Bone (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB) combined for eight hits from the #8 and #9 spots in the batting order. Matos (2-for-6, 3 RBI) drove in three runs while Glowenke (2-for-5, RBI), Schmitt (2-for-5, 2B, RBI), Luciano (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Pomares (2-for-6) and Canario (2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI) also produced multi-hit games. The Giants out-hit Modesto 21-7. San Jose's nine-run top of the second was their highest scoring inning of the season. The 14 runs total matched a season-high.

The Giants and Nuts play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 6:05 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.