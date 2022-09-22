Surge Sweep Tulsa, Advance to Championship

September 22, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Tulsa, OK- The Wind Surge finished off the Tulsa Drillers 11-1 on Thursday night as the Surge swept the Drillers in the Divisional series to advance to the Texas League Championship Series where they will play the winner of Frisco/San Antonio.

The Surge struck first as Jair Camargo hit a two-run homer to give Wichita a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Camargo finished three for five with five RBIs in the game.

The Drillers responded in the bottom of the first as Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly in foul territory and allowed Leonel Valera to score and cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

The Surge added another run in the third inning courtesy of Camargo's second home run of the night to score Edouard Julien and extend the lead to 4-1.

The Surge scored five runs in the fifth inning as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit Wichita's third homer of the night on a solo shot to right field and Camargo followed with a two-run RBI single. Alex Isola hit a two-out single that scored two more runs and gave the Surge a commanding 8-1 lead.

Notes: Camargo and Keirsey Jr. each hit home runs in both playoff matchups against Tulsa... The Surge will play for the Texas League championship for the second straight year.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume play on Sunday, September 25th where they will face the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch will be Sunday at 5:05 and pitching matchups are to be announced. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge will be home for game two on Tuesday and potentially game three at Riverfront Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.