Surge Sweep Doubleheader

May 6, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita struck first in game one with a three-run homer from Matt Wallner to take a 3-0 lead. Wallner finished the night going five for six with seven RBIs. Edouard Julien extended the lead to 5-0 with a two-run RBI Single in the second inning, as he went a combined five for seven and tallied four RBIs. Louie Varland earned the win against his brother Gus in the head-to-head matchup, pitching five innings allowing two runs, four hits, and tallying six strikeouts in the 7-2 victory.

Matt Canterino took the mound for Wichita in game two and pitched four innings and allowed only two hits and struck out four hitters before being relieved by Ben Gross. Wallner stayed hot at the plate as he hit a solo homer in the second inning and plated Edouard Julien on an RBI double that extended the lead to 2-0. Wichita's offense exploded in the sixth inning as they scored eight runs on six hits and a two-run homer from Andrew Bechtold that would go on to secure a 10-0 victory.

Notes: Austin Martin reached base for his 20th straight game and stole his 12th base...The Surge have won seven in a row for the second time this season...Matt Canterino has pitched twelve scoreless innings...Surge are 15-3 since starting the season 0-5.... Wichita dealt its second shutout of the season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will be back in action tomorrow, May 7th. First pitch is at 6:05 and gates open at 5:00. Simeon Woods-Richardson will take the hill for the Surge and Landon Knack will be on the mound for Tulsa. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.