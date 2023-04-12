Surge Score Season High Runs in Win

April 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Surge beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-2 in game two of their season-opening homestand. Wichita hit its first two homers of the season against the Naturals on Wednesday night.

The Surge scored three runs in the first, sending nine hitters to the plate. In the third, Alex Isola hit the Wind Surge first homer of the season on a line drive to left field. The Twins number one prospect Brooks Lee hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

The Naturals added a run in the fifth on an RBI walk from Luca Tresh. Tyler Tolbert scored. Wichita responded after Yoyner Fajardo walked, scoring Pat Winkel.

After five the Surge put up a 7-1 lead. Wichita added one more in the sixth on an RBI single from Will Holland scoring, DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Northwest Arkansas scored a ninth inning run. Lee went 1-3 at the plate, drove into two runs, and scored one. Rucker went 2-4 at the plate, drove in one run and scored a run.

Pitcher Blayne Enlow started on the hill, pitched four and two thirds innings and struck out eight. He walked three and allowed four hits and one run. Tyler Beck pitched three scoreless innings and struck out five and walked two and earned the win.

NOTES - Brooks Lee improved his hitting streak to five games in a row. Six players in the lineup drove in at least one run.

UPCOMING - Wichita will play as its alternate identity, the Turbo Tubs against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tomorrow on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05. RHP David Festa will make his second start on the hill this season with the Surge against RH Jonathan Bowlan. The Wind Surge RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - The Turbo Tubs will play on Thursday against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, $2 select 16 oz sodas and $2 select 12 oz beers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.