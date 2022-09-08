Surge Lose to Naturals

September 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge fell short to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-3 on Thursday night as Luca Tresh hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning after three lead changes to take the series lead.

Northwest Arkansas took the first lead in the top of the second inning as Tresh scored on a wild pitch off Surge starting pitcher Aaron Rozek to give the Naturals an early 1-0 lead.

The Surge responded with two runs scored in the second inning behind a bases loaded RBI single from Leobaldo Cabrera and Anthony Prato later scored on a wild pitch to give Wichita a 2-1 lead.

The Naturals took back the lead in the fifth inning courtesy of a two-run homer from CJ Alexander to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-2 lead and force an exit from Rozek.

Austin Martin tied the game again in the sixth inning with a solo homer to left field to even the score 3-3. Martin finished two for four with an RBI in the game.

The Naturals scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning as Tresh hit a home run off Surge reliever Denny Bentley to take a 4-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas added two insurance runs in the ninth inning from a two-run RBI single from Alexander to stretch the lead to 6-3.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led the way at the plate for the Surge as he finished two for three with a walk in the ballgame.

The Wind Surge lead the division by five games with ten to play.

Notes: Yunior Severino extended his hit streak to 12 games... The Surge finished the season 7-4 in Turbo Tubs uniforms.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Naturals tomorrow, September 9th for a 7:05 first pitch. Brent Headrick will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Jonathan Bowlan will take the hill for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.