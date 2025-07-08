Surge Host Marquee Stampede Game, Championship Rematch 2.0, and Summer League Is Upon Us

In the CEBL, every game can be its own rodeo.

Hard-charging opponents barrel toward each other from the opening tip, scores swing wildly in either direction and you never know how Target Score Time is going to end.

It's fitting, then, that the CEBL will be teaming up with the literal rodeo for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Surge will host their first Stampede Game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, taking on the visiting Montreal Alliance. Action from the 19,289-seat arena begins at 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET, with tickets available starting at $35 for the upper bowl and $45 for the lower bowl (plus applicable fees and taxes).

"The Calgary Stampede is one of the most iconic celebrations in Canada, and it's only fitting that CEBL basketball will become part of that energy and tradition," commissioner Mike Morreale said when the game was announced in May.

Indeed, this Surge-Alliance matchup should bring the energy.

Calgary enters with a chip on its shoulder on the heels of a loss to provincial rival Edmonton. Still, the Surge, who sit second in the West at 9-5, have represented one of the breakout stories of the season.

Fueled by a three-headed monster in Sean Miller-Moore, Greg Brown III and Jameer Nelson Jr., the Surge have consistently turned defence into offence, ranking first leaguewide on a per-game basis in steals (10.1), second in rebounds (41.4) and blocks (4.8) and third in points (93.5).

Head coach Kaleb Canales has instilled his philosophy quickly and effectively in his first year leading a CEBL squad. The former Portland Trail Blazers bench boss adapted quickly to the league's quirks - including Target Score Time - and turned the Surge into a well-oiled machine.

While Nelson Jr., will miss the Stampede Game as he heads to NBA Summer League (more on that to come), Calgary should not miss a step.

Meanwhile, Alliance head coach Jermaine Small referred to his team's season as a "roller-coaster." Montreal won its first four games, lost the next four and has gone 2-3 since for a total record of 6-7.

The Alliance could enter short-handed, with star forward Quincy Guerrier also off to Summer League while leading scorer Tavian Dunn-Martin missed the team's last game with an injury.

Reinforcements could be on the way ahead of Wednesday's game. Stay tuned.

As a team, Montreal has made and attempted the most three-pointers per game while leading the league in assists per game.

Its swift ball movement - even with some new players - could present a challenge for Calgary's opportunistic defence in a battle of strengths.

Giddy up.

Championship rematch 2.0

Any time Niagara and Vancouver face off these days, it's a treat.

Not only will Thursday's matchup in St. Catharines, Ont., feature last year's Finals combatants, but it also could be a preview of this year's championship game with both teams currently atop their conferences - and riding winning streaks, to boot.

The season hasn't been all smooth-sailing for the River Lions, whose current two-game surge comes after a two-game skid.

Niagara has won ugly at times - see Sunday's victory over Montreal for proof of that - and its minus-61 point differential does not portend confidence.

But Khalil Ahmad has provided his usual Target Time heroics, and players like Nathan Cayo - who scored a team-high 18 points in his hometown - have stepped up in support.

In Vancouver, the Bandits carry a league high plus-154 point differential and 11-3 record, with two of three losses coming at the hands of the Surge. They are rolling once more now with a three-game winning streak.

While sharpshooter Kyle Mangas and Canadian Tyrese Samuel are off at Summer League, leading scorer Mitch Creek should continue to carry the load at both ends alongside CEBL vet Corey Davis Jr., for Kyle Julius's squad.

The Bandits crushed the River Lions 109-72 in their first matchup of the season in May, but Niagara's squad is much improved from then - and now they're at home, too.

It all adds up to what should be a fascinating measuring-stick game for both sides.

Record number of players headed to Summer League

The CEBL just continues to churn out talent.

Now, a record 15 players will temporarily leave their teams to compete at NBA Summer Leagues.

Calgary's Nelson Jr., the son of longtime NBAer Jameer Nelson, is already with the San Antonio Spurs alongside the Bandits' Mangas.

Both have been crucial parts of their teams, with Nelson Jr., an early favourite to win Defensive Player of the Year and Mangas knocking down triples at a team-high rate of 3.7 per game.

Calgary forward Osayi Osifo is also set to be on the Spurs' Summer League roster, having played about 15 minutes per contest for the Surge off the bench.

Elsewhere, the Raptors will feature the Canadian Guerrier, who was second on Montreal in scoring and first rebounds. Guerrier played for Toronto's G League affiliate Raptors 905 last season.

Brooklyn will feature Vancouver's Samuel and Winnipeg's Terry Roberts.

And Scarborough has lost second-leading scorer Donovan Williams, who is averaging 24.3 points per contest but is off to play for the Denver Nuggets.

Other players headed to Summer League include Jaylin Williams (Dallas), Izaiah Brockington (New Orleans), Jaden Campbell (New York), Hason Ward (Oklahoma City), Cam McGriff (Utah) and Jalen Gainey (Utah).

Weekly schedule (Eight games)

Game #72 -- Wednesday, July 9 - OTT at BHB - 12:30 p.m. ET- CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #73 - Wednesday, July 9 - MTL at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Saddledome (TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #74 - Thursday, July 10 - VAN at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #75 - Friday, July 11 - EDM at SSS - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #76 - Friday, July 11 - VAN at BHB - 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #77 - Friday, July 11 - WPG at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. CDT / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #78 - Sunday, July 13 - BHB at SSS - 2 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #79 - Sunday, July 13 - VAN at MTL - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT - Verdun Auditorium (RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

