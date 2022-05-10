Surge Drop Series Opener
May 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-4 on Tuesday afternoon in game one of a six-game road trip.
The Naturals scored four times in the third inning, Seuly Matias hit a three run home run. Wichita scored three runs in the fourth inning from back-to-back home runs by Alex Isola and Andrew Bechtold to shrink the Naturals lead to 4-3. Bechtold finished the day going two for four
The Naturals scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 6-3 off Surge newcomer Osiris German. Wichita threatened in the eighth inning with bases loaded but scored just one run from a passed ball that scored Alex Isola to cut the Naturals lead to 6-4.
The Surge finished the day zero for eight with runners in scoring position and left eleven men on base.
Notes: The Surge are 13-1 when scoring first and 3-10 when opponent scores first. Wichita leads the league with 44 stolen bases...Wichita remains in first place by half game over Tulsa.
Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action tomorrow; May 11th with a first pitch at 7:05. Matt Canterino will take the mound for the Wind Surge and Angel Zerpa for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.
