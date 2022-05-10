Surge Drop Series Opener

May 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-4 on Tuesday afternoon in game one of a six-game road trip.

The Naturals scored four times in the third inning, Seuly Matias hit a three run home run. Wichita scored three runs in the fourth inning from back-to-back home runs by Alex Isola and Andrew Bechtold to shrink the Naturals lead to 4-3. Bechtold finished the day going two for four

The Naturals scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 6-3 off Surge newcomer Osiris German. Wichita threatened in the eighth inning with bases loaded but scored just one run from a passed ball that scored Alex Isola to cut the Naturals lead to 6-4.

The Surge finished the day zero for eight with runners in scoring position and left eleven men on base.

Notes: The Surge are 13-1 when scoring first and 3-10 when opponent scores first. Wichita leads the league with 44 stolen bases...Wichita remains in first place by half game over Tulsa.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action tomorrow; May 11th with a first pitch at 7:05. Matt Canterino will take the mound for the Wind Surge and Angel Zerpa for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.