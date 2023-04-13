Surge Drop First Home Game

Wichita, KS - The first outing as the Turbo Tubs this season resulted in a 10-3 loss against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Surge started out in the lead when Alex Isola scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.

The Naturals tied it 1-1 in the fifth. The Surge answered when Seth Gray hit his first homer of the season to left center field in the fifth. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, scoring Armani Smith to give Wichita a 3-1 lead.

The game broke wide open in the sixth after the Naturals scored seven runs. NW Arkansas sent thirteen hitters to the plate and the Naturals had seven singles. Pitcher Hunter McMahon allowed five runs and six hits in less than half an inning and took the defeat.

David Festa got the start on the hill. He struck out six and walked one in about a little over five innings. Festa allowed three runs and five hits.

The winning pitcher was Anthony Veneziano.

The Wind Surge lead the series two games to one and fall to 4-2 on the season.

NOTES - Brooks Lee has a hit in all six games. The Wind Surge have scored first in all six games.

UPCOMING - Wichita will play as its's Spanish heritage identity, the Tumba Vacas against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, April 14 at 7:05. RH Travis Adams will make his second start on the hill this season with the Surge against RH Jonathan Bowlan. The Wind Surge RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - The Turbo Tubs will play on Friday against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. Promotion: Happy hour from when gates open to first pitch; $5 select beers. Post-game fireworks.

