Surge Comeback Falls Short

WICHITA, KS - A late Wind Surge rally falls short in the season opener as Tulsa defeats Wichita 5-4.

The Drillers took an early lead earning one run in the top of the first inning after Andy Pages brought in James Outman with an RBI with a fly ball to right field. The Drillers luck continued after achieving one more run in the third and three in the sixth.

Wichita's scoring drought ended at the bottom of the seventh when Alex Isola's single line drive brought Michael Helman home from third. Isola was just warming up for the Surge as left fielder Cole Sturgeon brought in a three-run homer, hitting the Chick-fil-A foul pole.

Aaron Ochsenbein worked a perfect ninth to earn the save. Justin Hagenman pitched an inning and two thirds and earned the win. Matt Canterino suffered the loss for Wichita.

NOTES: Cole Sturgeon hits the first homer of the Wind Surge season. The Wind Surge drop to 0-2 in home openers.

COMING UP: Wichita will continue their three game series against Tulsa tomorrow evening (4/9). First pitch is set for 6:05 pm at Riverfront Stadium. Starting pitcher the Surge is Simeon Woods Richardson and Clayton Beeter for the Drillers. RADIO/TV ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

