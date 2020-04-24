Support Parkview Healthcare Needs by Purchasing a TinCaps Limited Edition T-Shirt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - To support local healthcare needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have a newly designed t-shirt available to fans.

The green shirts read "TinCaps" across the chest. While the team's primary logo features a red apple at the center, this design substitutes in a red heart. Below that is the phrase "IN This Together," which has become a statewide campaign to promote social distancing to keep Hoosiers healthy and return Indiana to normal social interactions and business operations.

Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will support Parkview Foundations through their Greatest Need Fund, which funds programs related to patient care experience and emergency assistance for essential healthcare professionals at Parkview Health.

"We're extremely grateful for all essential workers," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing. "We hope these shirts not only raise money for some of our healthcare heroes who may be in need of assistance themselves, but also help unite our community together during this challenging time."

Fans can order shirts on TinCaps.com. The shirts are being sold for $22.

"Our community's compassion and resiliency is consistently reflected in its tremendous generosity - especially in times of crisis and uncertainty," said Susan Trent, Parkview Foundation Board Chair. "What a great way to boost two terrific local teams - our Parkview healthcare heroes and our Fort Wayne TinCaps. I'd call that a home run!"

Since the TinCaps' home ballpark, Parkview Field, is currently closed, 18 Threads, a Fort Wayne-based custom print apparel shop, is giving their support by facilitating production and shipping logistics.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was scheduled to begin for the TinCaps on April 9, but has been delayed indefinitely. In the meantime, the TinCaps have continued their tradition of seeking to serve the Fort Wayne community.

The TinCaps have also teamed up with Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. Parkview Field is serving as food distribution site on select dates.

