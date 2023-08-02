Support Our Youth Hockey Players, Contribute to the Royals Youth Hockey Fund

August 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Berks County Community Foundation is continuing to accept applications for the Royals Youth Hockey Fund. The fund was created to provide financial support for youth to participate in the game of hockey.

Youth hockey opportunities in Berks County include the Royals Youth Hockey Association's lessons, camps, clinics, leagues, and programs such as Learn to Play and Body Zone Sports Complex's Learn to Skate. Additionally, the fund contributes to a Slapshot Starter Kit which includes a pair of hockey skates, gloves, a stick, and a helmet for a child to have the necessary equipment to participate in youth hockey.

"This fund is a great opportunity to invest in the Berks County community and offer a chance for our local youth to get involved with hockey," Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk said. " Hockey is for everyone, and this fund is set out to help those who might not be able to participate. It is our hope that years down the line we will see someone who benefitted from this program play on the Royals ECHL team."

Donations to the fund can be made through the Royals Youth Hockey Fund page on The Berks County Community Foundation website.

The fund accepts grant applications year-round.

To support our community's youth chase their dreams in hockey, consider becoming a funder today. To apply, visit: bccf.org/fund

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2023

Support Our Youth Hockey Players, Contribute to the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.