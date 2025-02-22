Superman Scores 9 Points to Lead Roughnecks

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Superman did everything he could for the Calgary Roughnecks with points on 9 of 10 goals in a loss to Rochester. He scores 4 and adds 5 assists.

