Superhero Night Benefitting St. Jude this Friday

Your Huntsville Havoc, winners of 4 straight and one of the hottest teams in the SPHL, return to Roto Rooter Ice at the VBC this Friday, January 6th for Superhero Night presented by Window World.

Dress as your favorite superhero for a chance to win prizes, and take pictures of your favorite superheroes. Spiderman, Superman, Thor, and more will be in attendance!

The Havoc will wear specialty superhero jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

We've sold out 4 of our last 5 home games - so don't wait to purchase your tickets! Call the Havoc Office between 9am-5pm, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.

