Superb Pitching Secures Series Win for West Virginia Over Frederick

June 24, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys, 8-2, to secure the series win at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday evening. The Black Bears' pitching did the heavy lifting, keeping the Keys hitless in the final five innings and striking out 13 batters.

The game started off with a pitching duel as Black Bears' Evan Brandt and Keys' Jayden Martin held both teams scoreless through three innings.

In the fourth, Brandt momentarily lost his stride, and Frederick took a two-run lead. Three consecutive singles set up a two-RBI single from Irvin Escobar to put the Keys up by two.

But the Black Bears retaliated quickly in the bottom of the inning off an RBI groundout from Nick Iannantone that scored Noah Fisher to cut the deficit in half.

Ryan Schiefer replaced Brandt to start the fifth for two innings of work. After walking one in the fifth, Schiefer retired three-of-four batters in the sixth and ended the inning with two strikeouts.

West Virginia's offense finally found its swing in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Brody Fahr recorded his only RBI of the evening on a line drive to right field to bring home RJ Johnson. With runners on the corners, Frederick went to the bullpen, and Logan Tabeling replaced Dalton Ponce in an effort to hold the Bears off the base paths. However, Tahir Meulens, fresh off his Friday hitting streak, drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to give the Bears the lead. With Noah Fisher on third, catcher Mauricio Millan notched his first RBI of the evening with a single to right field to put West Virginia ahead by two. After loading the bases, Tabeling allowed another Bears' run on a walk for a 5-2 lead.

The seventh inning proved to be a productive one for the home team. Left-handed pitcher John Bakke took the mound for West Virginia in the top of the seventh and posted another hitless, scoreless, inning. The Black Bears' bats padded their lead in the home half. A Meulens' single to left field drove in Fahr for the sixth run of the game, while another hard-hit ball by Millan brought in two more to bring the score to 8-2.

Louis-Phillipe Langevin closed for the Black Bears in the top of the ninth. The consistently efficient righty from Québec struck out the side for his third save of the season.

Saturday's contest marked one of the most complete games played at home this season. Starting pitcher Brandt finished his outing with four hits, two runs and five strikeouts through four innings pitched, including three scoreless innings. After the fourth inning, the Bears bullpen never gave up another run with Schiefer, Bakke and Cody Tucker combining for no hits and five strikeouts. Tucker, from Grand Canyon University, took three of the five as he struck out the side in the top of the eighth.

Mauricio Millan and Tahir Meulens put on a show at The Mon on offense. Millan, a member of the 2022 Black Bears Championship team, went three-for-four at the plate with three RBI. In another impressive game for the Curaçao native and member of the 2022 squad, Meulens had one hit and two RBI in Saturday's contest.

West Virginia goes for the sweep against Frederick on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.