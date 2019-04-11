Super Utility, Saints Sign Versatile Chesny Young

April 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - With limited roster space in the American Association finding a player that can play multiple positions is vital. Find one that has played seven of the nine, all at a high level, and you've basically hit the lottery. That's what St. Paul Saints manager George Tsamis did when he signed Chesny Young, who was once named the Best Utility Player.

The 26-year-old Young spent all last season, except for four games in Arizona on a rehab assignment, at Triple-A Iowa in the Chicago Cubs system. He hit .266 with 20 RBI in 81 games. In 271 at bats he scored 33 runs, had eight doubles, one triple, with a .304 on base percentage, and a .303 slugging percentage. He came through with runners on base hitting .304 in that position and .311 with runners in scoring position.

Young was a 14th round pick by the Cubs in 2014 out of Mercer and played two games with the Arizona League Cubs before moving up to Low-A Boise. He hit .354 with nine RBI in 15 games and then was promoted to Single-A Kane County. In 27 games he hit .324 with nine RBI. He had six straight multi-hit games from July 29-August 8. The Cougars blasted through the playoffs going a perfect 7-0 in claiming the Midwest League Championship.

In 2015 Young began at Single-A South Bend, but didn't spend long there as he hit .315 with 14 RBI in 28 games. He swiped nine bases in 12 attempts. He had a nine-game hitting streak from April 15-24 and scored a run in six straight from April 22-28, including four on April 22. On May 12 Young was promoted to High-A Myrtle Beach and didn't slow down, hitting .321 with a home run and 30 RBI in 102 games. In 402 at bats he smacked 18 doubles, three triples, stole 12 bases, had a .394 on base percentage, and a .388 slugging percentage. Young finished first in the Carolina League in batting average, second in lowest strikeouts per plate appearance (10.27), third in hits (129) and on base percentage. He was named to the Post-Season All-Star team and was a Cubs MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. His team once again breezed through the playoffs going 5-1 as they swept Wilmington in the Championship Series. Young put together numerous hitting streaks including two that were double-digit. He hit safely in 11-straight from June 9-17 and 14 in a row from July 11-25. That hitting streak included a five-hit game on July 17.

Young put together another All-Star caliber season in 2016, this time at Double-A Tennessee. He hit .303 with a career high four home runs and 37 RBI in 126 games. In 491 at bats he scored 60 runs, walloped a career high 25 doubles, two triples, swiped 16 bases, a .376 on base percentage, and a .387 slugging percentage. He led the league in on base percentage, was second in hits (149) and batting average, and fourth in lowest strike outs per plate appearance (8.64). He was selected to the All-Star Game in Mississippi and was once again named a Post-Season All-Star. Young was named Player of the Week for the week of April 18-24 where he went 11-25 including a three and four-hit game. He was also named the Player of the Month for April hitting .402 with two homers, nine RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 22 games. He was named Southern League Best Utility Player playing games at first, second, short, third and left field and had a .976 fielding percentage on the year. Offensively, he had a multi-hit game in five straight from April 23-29 and a four-game streak from May 23-27. He had an incredible 16 games of three or more hits. He also stole two bases in three-straight from April 18-20 and stole a bag in another three-straight from April 24-26.

In 2017 Young spent the entire season with the Iowa Cubs where he hit .256 with a home run and 33 RBI in 120 games. In 425 at bats he scored 56 runs, ripped 20 doubles, had a .311 on base percentage, and a .311 slugging percentage.

Throughout his five-year career Young has played 22 games at first, 227 games at second, 111 third, 77 at short, 32 games in left, seven in center, and 15 in right. He has a .978 career fielding percentage including .986 at second.

The Saints have 14 players on their roster.

Roster

RHP Landon Beck

RHP Mitch Brown

LHP Ken Frosch

LHP Jordan Jess

RHP Jake Matthys

RHP Eddie Medina

RHP Todd Van Steensel

INF Josh Allen

INF Devon Rodriguez

INF Blake Schmit

INF Joey Wong

INF Chesny Young

OF Dan Motl

OF Max Murphy

The Saints begin the 2019 season with a 10-game homestand. Opening Day is Thursday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the newest member of the Milwaukee Milkmen.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.