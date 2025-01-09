Super-Milan Wins Shootout

January 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 in a Thursday-night shootout in Akins Ford Arena.

The hosts wasted no time in getting the scoring early, as Brandon Reller converted on his own takeaway by finding the top shelf 2:25 into the game.

The Zydeco took about a period's length to formulate a response; Dmitry Kuznetsov stormed out of the penalty box and buried on a breakaway to level the scoreline at 3:02 of the second period.

The Rock Lobsters snatched a lead back at 2-1 as Filip Virgili and Kayson Gallant bore in on Breandan Colgan's net. The former snapped a shot past the Zydeco goaltender at the 11:54 mark.

5 minutes later, Tyler Larwood continued his recent flair for the clutch moments as he re-tied the game at 2-2 with a one-timer off of a great zone entry from Narek Aleksanyan.

The third period came and so did the third goal for Athens, as Garrett Milan wristed a drop feed from Virgili past Colgan.

Exactly 10 minutes into the future, Larwood came up big once again and sent the game into overtime with a late notch.

A fruitless overtime led to a shootout. Virgili scored on the team's first shot, Josh Rosenzweig stopped four of the five shots he saw and Milan put the cherry on top with his backhand winner to secure two points.

The Rock Lobsters (15-3-2, 39 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow to finish off a two-game set against the Zydeco at 7:05 p.m.

