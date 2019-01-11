Super Bowl Squares Promo Returns

January 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - With Super Bowl LIII only weeks away, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are bringing back a great ticket promotion with the chance to win ticket upgrades and prizes. Fans can now purchase mini-plans and get involved in the RailRiders Football Squares promotion to win on February 3.

With the purchase of a Five-Game Plan, you will receive one random square. If you purchase the Bobblehead Package, you will receive two random squares. Chances to win occur with the score at the end of each quarter and at the end of the game. The scores will reward you with free upgrades for packages purchased. Squares correspond with the number of packages purchased, so buy multiple Five-Game Plans or Bobblehead Packages for more chances to win!

Winning Outcomes:

* Match the score at the end of the first quarter and receive ten undated ticket vouchers to be used for any 2019 regular season game plus receive the chance to throw out a first pitch before a 2019 RailRiders game

* Match the score at the end of the second quarter and get 20 undated ticket vouchers to be used for any 2019 regular season game plus two bobbleheads from our Mystery Bobblehead vault

* Match the score at the end of the third quarter and receive 30 undated ticket vouchers to be used for any 2019 regular season game and receive a game-worn 2018 RailRiders jersey

* Match the score at the end of the fourth and 40 undated ticket vouchers to be used for any 2019 regular season game, four tickets to a New York Yankees game and a Jose Canseco autographed baseball

* Should the game go to overtime and you match the final score after OT, you will win 50 undated ticket vouchers to be used for any 2019 regular season game, a $50.00 gift card to the team store (or that can be used at any Legend's concession stand during the 2019 season), four tickets to a New York Yankees game and a Jose Canseco autographed baseball

Tickets packages for the 2019 season, both full season and mini-plans, are available now and Football Squares are on a limited, first-come, first-serve basis. Squares will be assigned at random. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact a ticket sales representative at (570) 969-BALL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 11, 2019

Super Bowl Squares Promo Returns - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.