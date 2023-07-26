SUNY-Canton's Robinson Signs PTO

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears have signed former SUNY-Canton Kangaroo's winger, Noah Robinson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Robinson has spent the last four years at SUNY-Canton after he was drafted to the OHL. He is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, were he grew up playing on the wing. He now stands at 6'1" 205 pounds.

During his time in college, Robinson played in 49 games across three seasons. (Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020-21 season) Robinson scored the game-winning goal against Anna Maria College on this past January 28th.

Robinson will attend training camp in early October along with the new signees and re-signed Black Bears ahead of the October 14th home-opener.

