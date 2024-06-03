Sports stats



Club de Foot Montreal

Sunusi Ibrahim GOAL 49-Seconds into the 1st Half for CF Montréal

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal YouTube Video


#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #cfmontreal
Check out the Club de Foot Montreal Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central