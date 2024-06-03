Sunusi Ibrahim GOAL 49-Seconds into the 1st Half for CF Montréal

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal YouTube Video







#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #cfmontreal

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.