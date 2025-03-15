SUNNY Gets a Hat Trick

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Larson Sundown was a bright spot for the Ottawa Black Bears in an 18-8 loss to Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.