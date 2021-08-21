Sunday's Renegades Game Postponed Due to Hurricane Henri

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High Class-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees are postponing Sunday's game with the Brooklyn Cyclones due to forecasted severe inclement weather from Hurricane Henri. The game will be made up as a single admission double-header on Wednesday, September 8th. Game 1 of the double-header will start at 5:05pm, and Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Dutchess Stadium will open to fans at 4:00 pm, one hour before theÂ start of the first game. Each game will be a 7-inning contest.

Tickets from Sunday's game are now redeemable as a rain check that can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability to any future Renegades home game during the 2021 season. Tickets exchanged for a premium game or premium seat will be subject to the applicable upgrade fee. The exchange will need to be made in person at the Renegades Box Office.Â Remaining 2021 home games are from September 7-12 and 14-19.

Sunday's Back To School Backpack Giveaway presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program will be rescheduled to a yet to be determined date in September. Details on the giveaway will be disclosed at a later date and will be promoted via hvrenegades.com and through the Renegades social media channels.

The Renegades Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm & Saturday from 10am-2pm on non-game days. On games days, the Box Office opens at the same times and remains open through the conclusion of the game. The Box Office is only open on Sunday game days from noon through the conclusion of the game.

Great seats are still available for all remaining home games. To purchase tickets, call 845-838-0094 or visit us online at hvrenegades.com.

