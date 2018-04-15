Sunday's Hartford Yard Goats Game Postponed
April 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Manchester, NH - Sunday afternoon's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to icy field and stadium conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 26 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The teams will play two seven-inning games, with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
