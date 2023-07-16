Sunday's Game vs. Revolution Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Sunday's (July 16) game between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Sunday's (7/16) game will be made up at a later date during the 2023 season. Tickets for Sunday's (7/16) game can be exchanged at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any future 2023 Ducks regular season or playoff game, subject to availability. Tickets can also be exchanged by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock (4-1, 5.28) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Tony Dibrell (1-1, 5.95).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 25, to open a three-game series against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

