Sunday's Game in Binghamton Postponed Due to Rain

April 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were postponed on Sunday afternoon due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on June 1st at NYSEG Stadium.

Portland will end up taking the series by winning two of three games. Sunday was the sixth postponement this season.

The Sea Dogs open up a three-game series on Monday night with the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) from Dunkin' Donuts Park. Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez faces off against LHP Ty Culbreth (3-1, 3.05). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:50 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

