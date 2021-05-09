Sunday's Game at McCormick Field Canceled

ASHEVILLE- Today's game between the Asheville Tourists and the Brooklyn Cyclones has been canceled due to a NON-COVID stomach illness on one of the teams. Fans with tickets to today's game will be reached out to on an individual basis in the coming days.

McCormick Field will be open this afternoon for a special Mother's Day brunch. Kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases and play catch in the outfield from 12:00pm - 2:00pm. A ticket is not required to enter the ballpark for today's Mother's Day celebration.

Asheville's next scheduled home game is Monday, May 18 against the Greenville Drive.

