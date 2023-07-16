Sunday's Finale at Long Island Rained Out

(Central Islip, NY): Sunday evening's scheduled series finale between the York Revolution and Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up at a later date to be announced.

The Revs complete a rain-shortened two-game sweep of the Ducks, their second series sweep in Central Islip this season, after winning 9-6 on Friday night and 5-3 on Saturday evening. The Revs have won three consecutive games to start the season's second half with a first place record of 5-1, and have won 10 of the last 12 overall, improving to 42-27 on the year, the best record through 69 games in franchise history.

York's road trip continues on Tuesday night at Charleston with first pitch against the Dirty Birds set for 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

