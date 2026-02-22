Sundays Are for Relaxing, AND Balling
Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Watch Sunday Night Soccer presented by @continentaltire tonight at 7pm ET on @AppleTV
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026
- Full Time Clip: It Ends Level in a Hard-Fought Draw - Charlotte FC
- Kévin Denkey and Nick Hagglund Lift FC Cincinnati to Opening Day Celebrations, Topping Atlanta United FC in 2-0 Victory at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls at San Jose in Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Starts Season With Shutout Victory - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.