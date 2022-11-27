Sunday Festival Update: Ice Rink & Tubing Hill Closed

Due to the safety of the field from the storm and high winds for the day, we are closing all field activities for the day. The holiday walkthrough and the Charlotte Christmas Village will be open from 12-8 pm.

If you purchased an activity pass for today, you are welcome to transfer to another day or receive a refund. Please contact the box office at 704-274-8300.

